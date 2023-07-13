Africa’s best bank for financing 2023: Deutsche Bank

Compared with European banks that have built African retail operations, Deutsche Bank might not be as well-known as an Africa-focused lender. But it has long had important corporate and investment banking operations on the continent. It is one of the largest correspondent banks for African financial institutions and in the previous decade it helped many African sovereigns issue debut international bonds.

Since Eurobond funding became unaffordable for many African states, Deutsche has stepped up by providing funding with backing from development finance institutions (DFIs) and export credit agencies (ECAs).

During the awards period, Deutsche achieved a number-one position in Dealogic’s debt capital markets league table for Africa. It was bookrunner on the sovereign Eurobond returns in April last year by Angola and South Africa. In March this year, it helped arrange a $2.5 billion dual-tranche bond for Morocco. It also led a $1.5 billion senior unsecured term-loan facility for South African parastatal Transnet in June.

Deutsche’s