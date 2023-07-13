Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

CEE’s best bank for corporate responsibility 2023: Erste Group

July 13, 2023
Share
AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AfE 2023 logo-gold-black-text (1).png
Logo © 2023 Euromoney
June 22, 2023

Good perceptions of corporate social responsibility have become ever more important for banks in central and eastern Europe since the start of the war in Ukraine.

Thankfully, Erste Group has not had the stigma of owning a bank in Russia. This is a group that has demonstrated an awareness of the social impact of its presence in central and eastern Europe, not least given the high proportion of the population at risk of poverty in countries such as Romania and Serbia where it owns retail banks.

By the end of 2022, Erste’s social banking division had provided €485 million in funding since its launch in 2016, during the latter part of the long tenure of former chief executive Andreas Treichl, now chairman of the Erste Foundation.

That funding has included €191 million in startup loans to help self-employed people start new businesses, often from positions of unemployment, to which it has added training and networking help.

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardEmerging EuropeErste Group