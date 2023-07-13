CEE’s best bank for advisory 2023: JPMorgan

Government clients and the reduced presence of international banks are typical features of finance in central and eastern Europe, and M&A is no exception. But the region is not beyond the reach of JPMorgan, central and eastern Europe’s best bank for advisory.

JPMorgan’s deals in central and eastern Europe this year included advising Czech digital security and privacy company Avast on its $8 billion merger with US firm NortonLifeLock. It also advised 4iG Nyrt on its part-acquisition of Vodafone Hungary, valued at Ft660 billion ($1.9 billion). Among younger technology companies, it advised German online grocery firm Gorillas on its $1.2 billion sale to Turkish peer Getir.

The bank also advised Croatian electric carmaker Rimac on a €500 million funding round led by SoftBank and Goldman Sachs.

Other JPMorgan M&A deals in central and eastern Europe during the awards period include advising Polish e-commerce platform Allegro on its €881 million acquisition of Mall Group and We|Do from selling shareholders PPF, EC Investments and Rockaway Capital.