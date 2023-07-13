Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

CEE’s best bank for advisory 2023: JPMorgan

July 13, 2023
Share
AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AfE 2023 logo-gold-black-text (1).png
Logo © 2023 Euromoney
June 22, 2023

Government clients and the reduced presence of international banks are typical features of finance in central and eastern Europe, and M&A is no exception. But the region is not beyond the reach of JPMorgan, central and eastern Europe’s best bank for advisory.

JPMorgan’s deals in central and eastern Europe this year included advising Czech digital security and privacy company Avast on its $8 billion merger with US firm NortonLifeLock. It also advised 4iG Nyrt on its part-acquisition of Vodafone Hungary, valued at Ft660 billion ($1.9 billion). Among younger technology companies, it advised German online grocery firm Gorillas on its $1.2 billion sale to Turkish peer Getir.

The bank also advised Croatian electric carmaker Rimac on a €500 million funding round led by SoftBank and Goldman Sachs.

Jonathan-Cheal-JPMorgan-2023-960.jpg
Jonathan Cheal

Other JPMorgan M&A deals in central and eastern Europe during the awards period include advising Polish e-commerce platform Allegro on its €881 million acquisition of Mall Group and We|Do from selling shareholders PPF, EC Investments and Rockaway Capital.

To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardEmerging EuropeJP Morgan