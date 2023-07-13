Western Europe’s best bank for wealth management 2023: BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas’s wealth management team has had a stellar year. In Euromoney’s 2023 private banking awards, it was named Europe’s best private bank and the Middle East’s best private bank. It also won a hatfull of country awards, including best domestic private bank in France and best international private bank in Belgium and in Switzerland.

The eurozone region’s largest wealth management institution by revenues and assets has performed strongly over the past year in all its key European markets.

In Belgium, its private banking team attracted €2.1 billion in net asset inflows in the full year 2022. In France, it generated $6.74 billion of net new money in 2022 and posted a 21.6% year-on-year rise in income attributable to wealth and asset management.

The strength of those markets plus a few others – notably Switzerland and Germany – helped the bank’s global wealth management team post €31.9 billion in total net asset inflows in 2022.