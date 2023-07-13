Euromoney, is part of the Delinian Group, Delinian Limited, 8 Bouverie Street, London, EC4Y 8AX, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 00954730
Copyright © Delinian Limited and its affiliated companies 2023
Accessibility | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Modern Slavery Statement
Cookies Settings
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Country Awards for Excellence 2023: Central and Eastern Europe

July 13, 2023
Share

COUNTRY INDEX



Albania

ALBANIA

Best Bank: OTP Bank Albania


AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AfE 2023 logo-gold-black-text (1).png
Logo © 2023 Euromoney
June 22, 2023

Albania has emerged as one of the most desirable smaller markets in central and eastern Europe, and Hungarian banking group OTP has worked to secure a stronger footing in the country, including through its acquisition of the Albanian business of Greece’s Alpha Bank. The legal merger was completed in December 2022.

OTP Bank Albania’s profitability metrics were already good before the merger. Its standalone net profit reached L3 billion ($30.7 million) in 2022, an increase of 61% year on year, giving it a cost-to-income ratio of 44% and a return on equity of 27.5%.

Bledar-Shella-OTP-Albania-960.jpg
Bledar Shella, OTP Bank Albania

Post-merger, OTP Bank Albania now enjoys a top-three position in loans.




To unlock this article.

Register for a free trial Already registered? Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceEmerging EuropeCountry award