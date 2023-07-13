Country Awards for Excellence 2023: Africa

ANGOLA Best Bank: Banco Angolano De Investimentos Best Investment Bank: Standard Chartered Angola

Advantageous financial services reforms, abundant natural resources and a young population means there is plenty of potential for long-term economic growth in Angola. The banking sector is dominated by six large lenders, with very little competition from non-bank institutions.

Banco Angolano de Investimentos (BAI) remains Angola’s leading private-sector bank. It has been pursuing a consolidation strategy that is now yielding encouraging results. Last summer’s initial public offering of 10% of the business raised NKz40.1 billion ($60 million).

The deal was the first IPO in Angola and preceded the launch of the stock exchange after a decade of anticipation. BAI also became the first bank to conduct a transaction on the Angolan exchange.

