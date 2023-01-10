Podcast series: Financing a sustainable planet (series II)

There has never been a time in the history of capitalism when an acronym has been so influential. ESG – or environmental, social, and governance – has taken the corporate world by storm, effectively reorientating how companies and investors see the world and their role in it. It’s a profound shift, which, despite encountering some push back recently, has not lost any of its inexorable momentum. It is, however, evolving, and fast, and that is needed.

As we move through this inflection point, Euromoney explores aspects of each of these three areas in its latest Financing a sustainable planet podcast series. We'll look at the explosion in green and sustainable finance, what the social piece means to companies, and how the challenges and complexities of ESG reporting are being overcome.

Listen to the trailer:

First episode: In the past few years, the world of finance has been abuzz with everything relating to environmental, social and governance issues, in turn causing an explosion in the ever-expanding universe of green, social, and sustainable finance products. Such innovation is undoubtedly important and needed. But is it making a difference? How? And ultimately, what is the end game – the complete replacement of all non-sustainable finance?

Second episode: In the scramble by companies to develop and implement an environmental, social and governance strategy, it can seem as if the social piece doesn’t quite receive the focus and attention it deserves. It should, and in this episode, we explore the importance of the ‘S’ in ESG, how companies see their social responsibility, and how some, led by corporate treasurers, can drive positive social change inside and outside their organisations.

Third and final episode: Corporate governance has never been more scrutinised, placing great pressure on companies to demonstrate that they're doing what they say they're doing. This is particularly challenging in the constantly evolving and complex area of sustainability, where there are gaps and issues in the accuracy of reporting. In this episode, we explore the strategic importance of sustainability to companies, how some are approaching it, and how some fintechs are trying to help them simplify the complexity of reporting their progress.

