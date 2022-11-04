Israel, tech and a virtuous circle of wealth

Private banking in Israel is a circular and self-fulfilling success story.

The story of a country that didn’t exist 75 years ago and whose mere presence on the map of the Middle East divides opinion is one that’s well told. So is its extraordinary rise to become a global leader in everything from water-tech to cybersecurity.

Jump to Abraham Accords

What isn’t as well appreciated is the unique nature and fluidity of an advanced economy that’s efficient at creating new streams of private wealth via sectors and innovations that until recently did not exist.

If