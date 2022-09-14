How treasurers need to adapt to energy and power sector transformation
This is the decade of the electric car, with forecasters expecting sales of electric vehicles to overtake sales of internal combustion engine vehicles in the coming years.
As a result, the energy, natural resource, and oil and gas sectors, are being transformed and vast opportunities, such as in charging infrastructure, are emerging. Given this, treasurers in these sectors need to prepare for M&A and battery-focused joint-ventures, as well as the digital integration needed from acquiring technology-focused charging network providers or e-mobility service providers.