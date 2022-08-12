The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
CAPITAL MARKETS

Argentina: Is Massa the right answer to the wrong question?

A graffiti reads “IMF or future” outside Argentina’s Banco Nacion (National Bank) in Buenos Aires’ financial district

Argentina faces yet another financial crisis and has brought in a new ‘super-minister’ to try to calm the market and placate the IMF. While he will find a sympathetic ear at the fund, not many other international investors are listening anymore.

Rob Dwyer
August 12, 2022
Share

The appointment of Sergio Massa as Argentina’s third finance minister in the space of a month has seen the country’s economy step back from a full-blown financial crisis. However, financiers see little prospect of any fundamental improvement in Argentina’s dire economic situation.

“The appointment was a political response to the confusion in the markets that was pushing Argentina closer to a crisis. However, even an empowered finance minister who enjoys political backing from the administration is going to face the same intractable problem – it’s impossible to move the economy forward to multiple goals at the same time,” says Martin Tobal, director of the macro-financial risk analysis directorate at Banco de Mexico, speaking to Euromoney in a personal capacity. As an Argentine he is a close follower of his home country’s economic fortunes and adds that systemic risks to Argentina’s banking system appear low.

“The only way you can work to lower inflation, increase reserves and bolster the economy is to create trust in your economic policy. And, in the current context of the Argentine economy, which has run constant fiscal deficits, that means lower fiscal spending – and that is something very few Argentine finance ministers have been able to deliver,” he says.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

CAPITAL MARKETS Capital MarketsArgentinaFeatures
Share
Rob Dwyer head.jpg
Rob Dwyer
Latin America editor
Rob Dwyer is Latin America editor. He has been a financial journalist since 1997 and has worked in London, New York and São Paulo, Brazil, where he is now based.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree