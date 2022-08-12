Devil in the data: Pressure is on for ESG investors to enhance disclosures
As scrutiny of the ESG sector intensifies, how can green funds provide the kind of data that the regulators are starting to demand?
When Allison Lee asked Kristina Wyatt to join her team at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last year as a senior counsel on environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters, it took Wyatt all of three seconds to say yes. She had been director of sustainability at law firm Latham & Watkins and was inspired by commissioner Lee and her desire to bring climate change into the spotlight in the corporate world. She spent the next 13 months hashing out a set of proposals to help put a stop to listed companies’ greenwashing.
Her contract ended in February and instead of moving back to a major law firm, she jumped into the climate tech sector.