Devil in the data: Pressure is on for ESG investors to enhance disclosures

When Allison Lee asked Kristina Wyatt to join her team at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last year as a senior counsel on environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters, it took Wyatt all of three seconds to say yes. She had been director of sustainability at law firm Latham & Watkins and was inspired by commissioner Lee and her desire to bring climate change into the spotlight in the corporate world. She spent the next 13 months hashing out a set of proposals to help put a stop to listed companies’ greenwashing.

Her contract ended in February and instead of moving back to a major law firm, she jumped into the climate tech sector.