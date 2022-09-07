The $250 trillion cross-border payments opportunity
Cross-border e-commerce is booming. By 2027, the value of cross-border payments could hit $250 trillion. This growth opportunity also comes with the challenges, cost and risk of foreign exchange (FX). Corporate treasurers must choose the best payment provider to bridge the gap between front-end systems and legacy banking technology. This can enable netting of overall FX exposures, lower payment costs, and aggregate and make available trapped cash.