Awards for Excellence 2022: Best investment bank in the Netherlands – BNP Paribas

NETHERLANDS Best Investment Bank: BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas tops the equity capital markets league table in the Netherlands for the period under review by a substantial margin. It worked on five deals with a total value of $1.8 billion for a 30.1% market share.

Closest rival Morgan Stanley inked $771 million of business for a 12.9% market share.

The French bank worked on accelerated bookbuilds for automaker Stellantis and fitness group Basic Fit, also leading convertible debt issuance for the latter firm.