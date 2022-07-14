The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Awards for Excellence 2022: Best investment bank in the Netherlands – BNP Paribas

July 14, 2022
NETHERLANDS

Best Investment Bank: BNP Paribas


June 06, 2022

BNP Paribas tops the equity capital markets league table in the Netherlands for the period under review by a substantial margin. It worked on five deals with a total value of $1.8 billion for a 30.1% market share.

Closest rival Morgan Stanley inked $771 million of business for a 12.9% market share.

The French bank worked on accelerated bookbuilds for automaker Stellantis and fitness group Basic Fit, also leading convertible debt issuance for the latter firm.

