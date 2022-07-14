Awards for Excellence 2022: Best investment bank in Poland – Trigon

POLAND

Best Investment Bank: Trigon

Despite an increasingly difficult macroeconomic and geopolitical context, Trigon, Poland’s best investment bank, worked on a high proportion of the country’s most important investment-banking deals during the awards period.

In equity capital markets, for example, it was joint global coordinator alongside Goldman Sachs and Citi on the Zl5 billion Warsaw IPO of local human resources tech platform Grupa Pracuj. It was also lead adviser to Polish telecoms company Cyfrowy Polsat on the sale of its towers subsidiary Polkomtel Infrastruktura to Cellnex for Zl7.1 billion, closing in July last year.

Other deals include acting as sole coordinator on the ZL1.4 billion IPO of Polish sustainable energy contractor ONDE, and global coordinator on the ZL560 million IPO of biomedical company Captor Therapeutics. It advised PGS Software on a delisting and sale to Waterland-owned Xebia and convenience-store chain Zabka on the acquisitions of Dietly and Maczfit.