Don't miss Astana Finance Days 2022

June 23, 2022
Astana Finance Days 2022 banner

Registration is open for Astana Finance Days 2022, one of central Asia's largest financial conferences, and Euromoney is a media partner at this year's event

Astana Finance Days (AFD) is one of the largest financial conferences in the region, annually hosted by the Astana International Financial Centre. Over 2018-2021, the AFD attracted over 15,000 participants from 100 countries of the world.

This year the events runs from June 27-30, and the topic of the conference will be Sustainability, Social Responsibility and Growth.

For the convenience of participants and speakers, this year the conference will be held in a hybrid format – allowing for both in-person and online participation. Participation at the event is free of charge, registration is compulsory.

In-person participation

In-person attendees are required to obtain a name badge for admission to all conference sessions. Badges will be issued to AFD registered participants at the Accreditation Centre located at the AIFC premises. Please note that participant badge does not ensure access to closed or invitation-only events.

Online participation

Registered participants unable to visit in person, will be able to attend the event virtually at the https://astanafindays.org/en.

Contacts

pr@aifc.kz – Media Enquiries

Join us online June 27-29 at one of the largest in the region business events and share it with your network.

