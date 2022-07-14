Country Awards for Excellence 2022: Latin America (including Central America & Caribbean)
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
Best Bank: Santander Argentina
Best Investment Bank: Goldman Sachs
The agreement between the IMF and the Argentine government over a refinancing of the country’s $45 billion debt averted financial crisis in the country in the past year.
However, the likelihood is that the rosy forecasts for fiscal consolidation, which are embedded in this agreement, won’t be met in the run-up to the next presidential election.