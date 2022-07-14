Country Awards for Excellence 2022: Central and Eastern Europe

ALBANIA index]

Best Bank: OTP Bank Albania

Outstanding financial results, as well as impressive business and operational development, see OTP Bank Albania take the award for Albania’s best bank again this year.

Its net profit in 2021 more than doubled to L1,912 million ($17 million). This was partly due to lower provisions.

Other banks – including Raiffeisen Bank Albania – saw similar increases, but OTP Bank Albania remains the more profitable lender, with a return on equity of 18.5%.

The