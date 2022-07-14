The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Country Awards for Excellence 2022: Central and Eastern Europe

July 14, 2022
ALBANIA
Best Bank: OTP Bank Albania
Full Results

June 06, 2022

Outstanding financial results, as well as impressive business and operational development, see OTP Bank Albania take the award for Albania’s best bank again this year.

Its net profit in 2021 more than doubled to L1,912 million ($17 million). This was partly due to lower provisions.

Other banks – including Raiffeisen Bank Albania – saw similar increases, but OTP Bank Albania remains the more profitable lender, with a return on equity of 18.5%.

The






Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceEmerging EuropeCountry award
