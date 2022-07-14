The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


The US’s best investment bank 2022: Goldman Sachs

July 14, 2022
June 06, 2022

Goldman Sachs’s investment bank division excelled during the awards period thanks to a targeted focus on growth sectors such as healthcare, technology and financial sponsor business. This paid off handsomely on its home turf, where the bank dominated the Americas M&A league tables during the awards period, working on 582 deals with a total value of $1.6 trillion for a 30.72% market share. This is slightly ahead of the same period last year where it took 29.52% market share from 408 deals worth $1.15 trillion together.

This hive of activity saw fee income at the firm exceeding $4 billion for first nine months of the year.

The bank was everywhere in North America, both on mid-sized transactions and mega-deals, as firms took advantage of market conditions to raise capital and do deals. The most eye-catching were the $27.7 billion acquisition of Slack Technologies by Salesforce in July last year, on which Goldman advised Slack, and the bumper $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, which hit the headlines towards the end of the year and brought M&A banking to the metaverse.

The

