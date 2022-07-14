North America’s best bank for advisory 2022: Goldman Sachs

The busiest 12 months ever in M&A fit perfectly with the investments Goldman Sachs has been making in its advisory business.

Rivalling the big commercial banks, the US firm has been hiring bankers to cover mid-sized US corporations based in cities across the country. It wasn’t mega deals that drove up volumes in 2021 and at the start of 2022, rather it was sub-$1 billion transactions.

Goldman used to pass on these. Now it chases them eagerly.

Stephan Feldgoise, global co-head of M&A at Goldman, tells Euromoney that the firm’s ambition is no less than 100% market share. It wants to be on every transaction.

“We want our clients to wake up each morning and, whether they are dealing with a major strategic issue or a minor transaction, for their first thought to be: ‘I want to speak to my advisers at Goldman Sachs,’” says Feldgoise.

Stephan Feldgoise Stephan Feldgoise

Goldman has upped its investment in the coverage of the technology and healthcare sectors and led sizeable completed deals and advised on some of the biggest to be announced.

Goldman