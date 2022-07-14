The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

North America’s best bank for financing 2022: Morgan Stanley

July 14, 2022
Share
AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AFE_AwardsLogo_22 250px high.png
Logo © 2022 Euromoney
June 06, 2022

The North American capital markets witnessed unprecedented levels of activity over the awards period and Morgan Stanley has demonstrated an impressive ability to come up with differentiated advice and solid execution across all its financing businesses.

The first three quarters saw clients move beyond the initial need to fortify the balance sheet post-Covid. The US bank therefore spent most of last year helping established companies to think about growing, whether it was raising $3.4 billion for real estate investment trust VICI Properties, or $2.5 billion for Culligan International, or $18.3 billion across four separate deals for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Markets were in overdrive and open to whatever plans clients had. The best advice was stay on offence and to think about plans for the next five years as opposed to just the next trade.

But everything changed in the last quarter as volatility and uncertainty increased following the outbreak of war in Europe and concerns over inflation and monetary tightening.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardNorth AmericaMorgan Stanley
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree