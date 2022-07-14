The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


The world’s best bank for financing 2022: Morgan Stanley

July 14, 2022
Banks must be able to demonstrate their ability to give the right advice in both good times and bad. Morgan Stanley shows how it is done.

June 06, 2022

Much of the period under review for these awards was one of booming capital market volumes across all products. The story was recovery from Covid and business as usual. Today, however, that market can only be seen in the rear-view mirror. Good advice is of paramount importance and is the differentiator in tough and unpredictable conditions. That comes from listening and watching, knowing what matters and what doesn’t.

“We talk to corporates all the time,” says Mo Assomull, global head of capital markets at the world’s best bank for financing this year, Morgan Stanley. “The rates environment was prolonged by Covid, but we realized last year that the rates environment would change. The change has been much sharper than anyone anticipated. The reaction had been building for years and is a multi-decade change.”

This is where deep experience comes in.

“The seniority in this group is a critical differentiator,” he tells Euromoney. “If you are under 35, you have only lived in a central bank-fuelled environment.

Morgan Stanley
