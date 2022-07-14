The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


Western Europe’s best bank for transaction services 2022: UniCredit

July 14, 2022
The geopolitical shock of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at the end of the awards period has compounded the challenges faced by treasury teams that were emerging from the impact of the Covid pandemic. The ability to assist corporates facing severe stress in their supply chains or in their working-capital requirements quickly, flexibly and effectively is a must under these conditions. UniCredit is again named western Europe’s best bank for transaction services in recognition of the progress that it has made in this regard.

The Italian bank stands out for its commitment to seamless trade finance and working-capital solutions that seek to mitigate risks and uncertainty.

It has broadened out its online trade-finance solution Trade Finance Gate and has incorporated enhanced compliance checks in its Trade Finance OCR tool, which deploys optical character recognition and artificial intelligence to scan trade documents. The Trade Finance Gate platform was due to go live in New York towards the end of the awards period.

