Latin America’s best bank for wealth management 2022: UBS

UBS reported a record year for its wealth management business in Latin America last year as the Swiss bank married regional presence with a distinctive global client proposition.

The bank has local wealth management presence in Brazil, Mexico, Panama, Uruguay, Colombia and Chile, as well as Latin American coverage centres in the US, UK, Switzerland and Germany, and its broad onshore capabilities contrast with the retrenchment offshore of many of its global peers.

UBS’s wealth management team in the region, led by Sylvia Coutinho, head of wealth management Latin America and country head for UBS Group in Brazil, remains committed to the blend of onshore portfolio management for private clients with access to the bank’s global offering – the so-called ‘glocal’ banking strategy.

Sylvia Coutinho Sylvia Coutinho

In Brazil, UBS’s investment in local brokerage Link Investimentos was given added momentum when the bank bought Consenso, one of Brazil’s most prestigious multifamily offices.