The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Latin America’s best bank for wealth management 2022: UBS

July 14, 2022
Share
AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AFE_AwardsLogo_22 250px high.png
Logo © 2022 Euromoney
June 06, 2022

UBS reported a record year for its wealth management business in Latin America last year as the Swiss bank married regional presence with a distinctive global client proposition.

The bank has local wealth management presence in Brazil, Mexico, Panama, Uruguay, Colombia and Chile, as well as Latin American coverage centres in the US, UK, Switzerland and Germany, and its broad onshore capabilities contrast with the retrenchment offshore of many of its global peers.

UBS’s wealth management team in the region, led by Sylvia Coutinho, head of wealth management Latin America and country head for UBS Group in Brazil, remains committed to the blend of onshore portfolio management for private clients with access to the bank’s global offering – the so-called ‘glocal’ banking strategy.

Sylvia-Coutinho-UBS-960.jpg
Sylvia Coutinho

In Brazil, UBS’s investment in local brokerage Link Investimentos was given added momentum when the bank bought Consenso, one of Brazil’s most prestigious multifamily offices.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardLatin America and CaribbeanUBS
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree