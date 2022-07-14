The world’s best bank for diversity and inclusion 2022: Citi

“Transparency is a central part of our ethos,” Erika Irish Brown, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer and global head of talent at Citi, tells Euromoney.

“If you look at our Talent and Diversity Equity and Inclusion report, you will see that it is very, very detailed and very transparent. We are the only major bank that publishes our diversity demographic numbers – and we do that globally, and have been doing so for years.”

Citi’s 2021 raw gap analysis shows that the median pay for women globally is 74% of the median for men, similar to 2020 and up from 73% in 2019 and 71% in 2018. The median pay for US minorities was more than 96% of the median for non-minorities, which is up from just under 94% in 2020, 94% in 2019 and 93% in 2018.