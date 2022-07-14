The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

The world’s best bank for diversity and inclusion 2022: Citi

July 14, 2022
The US bank’s leadership on diversity is based on its commitment to transparency.

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

June 06, 2022

“Transparency is a central part of our ethos,” Erika Irish Brown, chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer and global head of talent at Citi, tells Euromoney.

“If you look at our Talent and Diversity Equity and Inclusion report, you will see that it is very, very detailed and very transparent. We are the only major bank that publishes our diversity demographic numbers – and we do that globally, and have been doing so for years.”

Citi’s 2021 raw gap analysis shows that the median pay for women globally is 74% of the median for men, similar to 2020 and up from 73% in 2019 and 71% in 2018. The median pay for US minorities was more than 96% of the median for non-minorities, which is up from just under 94% in 2020, 94% in 2019 and 93% in 2018.

