The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

The world’s best bank for securities services 2022: Citi

July 14, 2022
Share

Network and scale make all the difference in a business where cost pressure is intense.

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AFE_AwardsLogo_22 250px high.png
Logo © 2022 Euromoney
June 06, 2022

As passive investment continues its relentless takeover of the asset management industry, securities servicing is a sector under acute cost pressure. It is highly commoditized and margins are so low that it can be tough to differentiate on anything but price.

The winner of the award for the world’s best bank for securities services has an edge, however, and that is scale. Citi is Euromoney’s winner in this new category for 2022.

“Clients are under cost pressures,” explains Okan Pekin, global head of securities services at Citi. “ETF [exchange-traded fund] fees have been driven to very little; if asset servicing doesn’t keep up with that margin pressure, everyone loses the business. The only way you can keep it is to keep positively reinforcing the cycle, using tech and using the network to drive more scale through your system.”

Shortlisted

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceCiti
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree