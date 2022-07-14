The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site. Please see our Subscription Terms and Conditions.


All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2022 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
AWARDSAWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

The world’s best bank for financial institutions 2022: Goldman Sachs

July 14, 2022
Share

Investments in new industry sub-sectors have given Goldman Sachs’ financial institutions franchise a new growth engine.

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE

Full Results

AFE_AwardsLogo_22 250px high.png
Logo © 2022 Euromoney
June 06, 2022

The financial institutions group (FIG) has a long history at Goldman Sachs. It is the investment bank’s longest standing industry vertical.

More recently, the franchise has developed by investing more effort in asset management, especially alternatives and financial technology. This ties in with Pete Lyon’s dual mandate since 2019 as global head of FIG and global head of the financial and strategic investors group. It has also gone hand in hand with the wider development at Goldman of its cross-markets group, targeting mid-market transactions, including those from financial institutions.

Pushing harder in alternatives, fintech and mid-caps has gone against FIG’s sometimes staid reputation – that of being about traditional banks and insurance companies – into a division that is expanding relatively rapidly from a revenue perspective within Goldman's investment bank.

Shortlisted

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

AWARDS FOR EXCELLENCE Awards for ExcellenceGoldman Sachs
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree