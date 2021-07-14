The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Awards for Excellence

Middle East’s best investment bank 2021: Citi

July 14, 2021
Share
AfE logo 2021 960x535.jpg
Awards for Excellence
Full Results
July 12, 2021
Logo © 2021 Euromoney

Citi stands head and shoulders above the competition in Middle East investment banking. The US bank ranked number one in M&A, completing $53.3 billion worth of deals across the awards period, according to Dealogic. It also topped the equity capital market tables, completing 18 deals worth a combined $2.33 billion. It led the way in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Israel, completing several deals that matter deeply to a region keen to wean itself off oil and gas, and to create truly diversified economies.

A number of deals stand out. Citi was joint bookrunner when HSBC increased its stake in Saudi British Bank in December 2020 via an accelerated book-build and lead left bookrunner on Zim Integrated Shipping’s $218 million New York IPO a month later. It was on hand to act as global coordinator and joint lead manager when Saudi Basic Industries Corporation completed the kingdom’s first Formosa, raising $1 billion in September.

Citi led the way on a number of innovative deals.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Awards for Excellence Awards for ExcellenceRegional awardMiddle EastBest Investment BankCitigroup
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree