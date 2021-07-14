Middle East’s best investment bank 2021: Citi

Citi stands head and shoulders above the competition in Middle East investment banking. The US bank ranked number one in M&A, completing $53.3 billion worth of deals across the awards period, according to Dealogic. It also topped the equity capital market tables, completing 18 deals worth a combined $2.33 billion. It led the way in Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Israel, completing several deals that matter deeply to a region keen to wean itself off oil and gas, and to create truly diversified economies.

A number of deals stand out. Citi was joint bookrunner when HSBC increased its stake in Saudi British Bank in December 2020 via an accelerated book-build and lead left bookrunner on Zim Integrated Shipping’s $218 million New York IPO a month later. It was on hand to act as global coordinator and joint lead manager when Saudi Basic Industries Corporation completed the kingdom’s first Formosa, raising $1 billion in September.

Citi led the way on a number of innovative deals.