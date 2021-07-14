The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards for Excellence 2021: Best bank in Afghanistan

July 14, 2021
Afghanistan

AFGHANISTAN

Best Bank: Afghanistan International Bank

Afghanistan International Bank (AIB) remains the Afghan institution that most successfully measures itself against international standards. It is the country’s biggest bank, the most liquid and the most profitable.

Perhaps more significant still is an aspiration for international best practices in corporate governance that date back to its foundation in 2004. Tellingly, it is the only bank in Afghanistan with US dollar clearing through a recognized international bank – an essential role.

Anthony Barned

Nothing is easy in Afghanistan, still less so during a pandemic, but AIB remained profitable and grew assets and deposits during our period in review. Its capital adequacy ratio of 15.43% is a standout. Non-interest income, at 64% of total revenue, is promising, as is the rollout of the bank’s Digital at the Core strategy.

A strong commitment to corporate social responsibility (CSR), underpinned by a priority to empower women, is admirable.

In another positive step, the transition from one CEO to another, Anthony Barned to Joseph Carasso, was smooth.

Awards for Excellence Awards for Excellence
