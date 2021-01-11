The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2021 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Jefferies IB strength sets up strong earnings season for Wall Street

By Mark Baker
January 11, 2021
Share

The broker-dealer posted stellar investment banking and markets numbers for 2020 – and reckons this is just the start.

Jefferies-wall-street-free-960x535.png

For Jefferies, the last big broker-dealer standing after the global financial crisis a decade ago that saw Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs transform themselves into banks, the coronavirus crisis has hit close to home.

In March, the firm lost chief financial officer Peg Broadbent to the virus, a tragedy that shocked its staff and those that used to work there.

Financially, however, the picture is far from gloomy. The biggest Wall Street banks are set to begin reporting 2020 earnings this week, with JPMorgan and Citi due to announce on Friday. And last week’s numbers from Jefferies have set the season up for records in some investment banking and capital market business lines.

Jefferies Group, which houses the Jefferies investment banking, capital markets and alternative asset management businesses, on January 4 announced record revenues and profits for its fiscal year to the end of November, with an enviable return on tangible equity (ROTE) of 20.4%.

Jefferies chart 2020 earnings 960px.png

And unlike rivals more burdened by traditional banking costs, its lean model shows up in equally appealing operating leverage. In the past five years, revenues have risen 110% while expenses are up only 70%.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Banking North AmericaUnited StatesCapital MarketsBankingJefferiesCoronavirus
Share
Mark Baker
Mark Baker is Deputy Editor. Prior to joining Euromoney magazine he was based in Hong Kong as managing editor, Asia, for the Capital Markets Group. He previously edited EuroWeek magazine and was also deputy editor at International Financing Review.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree