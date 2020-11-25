The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

Western Europe: Bank provisioning for a rainy day

By Dominic O’Neill
November 25, 2020
Share

Post-2008 accounting standards set aside capital for tomorrow’s problem loans today. In doing so, they rely on the judgements of the banks themselves. However, after Covid-19, European banks cannot afford to provision for writeoffs in the same way as their US counterparts.

umbrella-rain-flood-clouds-istock-960.png

No wonder investors struggled to believe the upbeat tone in European banks’ third-quarter results.

Given how much banks reduced and even wrote back provisions, you might have thought Covid-19 was over. Instead, the continent was just entering a second wave of infections and lockdowns, and the main vaccine test results had not even been made public.

Under the new accounting frameworks designed to prevent a recurrence of the 2008 crisis, banks are supposed to hike loan-loss provisions when they see risks increasing. Under IFRS9, there is more of a stepped approach than in the US current expected credit losses (CECL) methodology.

Although both are about anticipating defaults, CECL does not allow for IFRS9’s initial stage of merely writing off the next 12 months of missed repayments rather than for the lifetime of the loan.

Nevertheless, most banks in Europe marked lower provisions in the third quarter of this year than the second. Analysts had expected them to set aside about twice as much as they did.

It is understandable to an extent.

Government support measures, such as furlough schemes and mandatory loan repayment holidays, will prevent some defaults. There’s little evidence in Europe, so far, of a big rise in loans that are objectively impaired.


You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Banking BankingFeaturesWestern EuropeCoronavirusUnited States
Share
Dominic O’Neill
Dominic O’Neill is Europe Editor. He has written about banking and finance for Euromoney since 2007 and has covered both emerging and developed markets.
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree