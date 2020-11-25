Western Europe: Bank provisioning for a rainy day

No wonder investors struggled to believe the upbeat tone in European banks’ third-quarter results.

Given how much banks reduced and even wrote back provisions, you might have thought Covid-19 was over. Instead, the continent was just entering a second wave of infections and lockdowns, and the main vaccine test results had not even been made public.

Under the new accounting frameworks designed to prevent a recurrence of the 2008 crisis, banks are supposed to hike loan-loss provisions when they see risks increasing. Under IFRS9, there is more of a stepped approach than in the US current expected credit losses (CECL) methodology.

Although both are about anticipating defaults, CECL does not allow for IFRS9’s initial stage of merely writing off the next 12 months of missed repayments rather than for the lifetime of the loan.

Nevertheless, most banks in Europe marked lower provisions in the third quarter of this year than the second. Analysts had expected them to set aside about twice as much as they did.

It is understandable to an extent.

Government support measures, such as furlough schemes and mandatory loan repayment holidays, will prevent some defaults. There’s little evidence in Europe, so far, of a big rise in loans that are objectively impaired.