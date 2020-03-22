The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.

Building institutional strength

March 22, 2020
Share
José Cantero, governor of the Central Bank of Paraguay.jpg

Building institutiostrength

‘Werking’ is a very modern mixture of working space and café, taking up a large expanse of the ground floor of Asunción’s Paseo La Galeria towers complex – the Paraguayan capital’s emerging financial centre.

Wooden tables are scattered throughout the open design, there are meeting spaces that companies can hire, and a larger configuration is possible for events (such as lectures given by Koga, a Paraguayan business-orientated version of TED talks).

One of the aims of Werking is to help entrepreneurs and startups meet with other like-minded businesses.

Use of the space is free – just the automated registration of biometrics is required – and it’s busy as Euromoney meets William Kent, director of Credicentro, the company that last year created the Werking concept.

We order lunch – naturally by swiping and jabbing at one of the large interactive screens that act as cashier. As we head to our meeting space we pass other screens, the functions of which are closer to the main business of the company that has been operating as a “casa de crédito” in Paraguay since 1984.

Once registered, users can apply for loans here – typically small amounts over a maximum of a couple of months – they can receive the cash from these loans from these machines, and use them to pay instalments and get cash advances on cheques.

You have reached premium content. Please log in to continue reading.

Read beyond the headlines with Euromoney

For over 50 years, our readers have looked to Euromoney to stay informed about the issues that matter in the international banking and financial markets. Find out more about our different levels of access below.

SUBSCRIBE ONLINE TODAY

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com

Expert comment, long reads and in-depth analysis interviews with senior finance professionals

Access the results of our market-leading annual surveys across core financial services

Access the results of our annual awards, including the world-renowned Awards for Excellence

Your print copy of Euromoney magazine delivered monthly

£73.75 per month

Billed Annually

Subscribe today

FREE 7 DAY TRIAL

Unlimited access to Euromoney.com and Asiamoney.com, including our top stories, long reads, expert analysis, and the results of our annual surveys and awards

Sign up to any of our newsletters, curated by our editors

Start free trial

LOGIN NOW

Already a user?

Login now

Tags

Special Report
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree