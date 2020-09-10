World’s Best Bank for Wealth Management 2020: UBS

Strength is usually built on good foundations. So it is with UBS. The Swiss bank’s wealth management franchise entered 2020 in robust shape, but still it saw ways it could and should improve.

At the start of the year, UBS set out three broad aims designed to reinforce its market-leading position in wealth management. They were: to deliver more tailored services to clients; to spend more time with them by moving the decision-making process (including relationship managers) closer to them; and to ensure UBS bends to their will, not the other way round, by delivering access to world-class financing, global capital markets and portfolio solutions.

Foundations