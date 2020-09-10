World’s Best Bank for Transaction Services 2020: HSBC

World's Best Bank For Transaction Services: HSBC | Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2020

HSBC’s focus on delivering innovative solutions drawn from breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, big data, distributed-ledger technology (DLT) and mobile solutions has been more important than ever to its transaction banking clients this year.

“The future is changing really rapidly and we can’t continue to think in the terms we used to,” says Diane Reyes, group general manager, global head of liquidity and cash management at HSBC.

In 2018, the bank outlined a three-year strategy for transaction banking and invested heavily in technology and cybersecurity. This left it well equipped to deal with the pandemic, not only in terms of being able to handle the acceleration in the shift to digital but also enabling it to use its technology to help clients who face a plethora of challenges.

“We