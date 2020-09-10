The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards for Excellence

World’s Best Bank for Advisory 2020: Morgan Stanley

September 10, 2020
In big, complex M&A deals, the firm’s main challenge is which side to work for.

ALSO SHORTLISTED
Citi
Evercore



The pandemic may have put new M&A discussions on hold for now, but many strategic transactions already underway continued towards the finish line in the first half of 2020. Morgan Stanley was to the fore in the biggest, most complex, cross-border ones.

In May, AbbVie completed the acquisition of Allergan for $63 billion in cash and stock, after the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) approved both sides’ agreement to dispose of certain Allergan assets. The three-two vote in favour came after a nine-month investigation that led some investors to doubt it would go ahead.

“It looks like a large standard pharma merger between two US-listed companies, but Allergan is domiciled in Ireland and subject to the Irish takeover code.

