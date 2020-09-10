World’s Best Bank for Advisory 2020: Morgan Stanley

The pandemic may have put new M&A discussions on hold for now, but many strategic transactions already underway continued towards the finish line in the first half of 2020. Morgan Stanley was to the fore in the biggest, most complex, cross-border ones.

In May, AbbVie completed the acquisition of Allergan for $63 billion in cash and stock, after the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) approved both sides’ agreement to dispose of certain Allergan assets. The three-two vote in favour came after a nine-month investigation that led some investors to doubt it would go ahead.

“It looks like a large standard pharma merger between two US-listed companies, but Allergan is domiciled in Ireland and subject to the Irish takeover code.