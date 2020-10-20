Webinar: Money Markets into 2021: The Fed vs money markets

Date: Tuesday 20 October 2020

Time: 2:00pm BST

Listen now: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/15411/441893

Moderator

Morgan Davis, Bonds Editor, GlobalCapital







Morgan Davis has been reporting on the bond market in Asia for GlobalCapital, as well as on financial trends in the region for Asiamoney, since October 2016. Morgan got her start in financial journalism in New York City, after receiving a Master’s Degree in journalism from Columbia University. She has worked as Associate Editor at NexChange, writing about fintech, and as a reporter at the Financial Times’ FundFire, reporting on asset management in the US.

Speakers

Edward Lopez, Chief Revenue Officer, Calastone

Ed joined Calastone as Chief Revenue Officer in 2019, with a commercial focus on growing Calastone's global business. In particular, he focuses on further developing Calastone’s growth of the DMI and is looking to strategically expand on Calastone's institutional money market offering.

Ed brings more than 25 years’ experience in the asset management, wealth management and private banking industry – holding sales and revenue leadership positions in New York, London, Tokyo and Hong Kong with leading global fintech firms; JHC (now FNZ) OpenLink (now Ion Trading) and SunGard (now FIS). As Chief Revenue Officer at JHC Lopez was a key contributor to the successful acquisition of JHC by FNZ.

Alastair Sewell, Senior Director, Fund & Asset Management, Fitch Ratings

Alastair Sewell is a senior director and regional head of Fitch Ratings’ Fund and Asset Manager Group for EMEA and APAC.

Alastair was previously a CDO asset manager analyst in Fitch’s structured credit group. He began his career as a performance analyst in Fitch’s CDO surveillance team. Prior to joining Fitch, Alastair worked for a UK local authority.

Alastair earned a BSc from the University of Bristol and an MBA with distinction from the University of Bath.

Doug Spratley, CFA, Portfolio Manager, T. Rowe Price

Doug Spratley is a portfolio manager in the Fixed Income Division, co-managing the money market strategies. He is cochairman of the Investment Advisory Committees for the Reserve Investment, Government Money, Ultra Short-Term Bond, Cash Reserves, U.S. Treasury Money, and Institutional Cash Reserves Funds and the Government Money Portfolio. He also is a member of the Global Fixed Income Best Execution, Securities Lending Oversight, and Money Market Policy Committees. Doug is a vice president of T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., T. Rowe Price Group, Inc., and T. Rowe Price Trust Company.

Doug’s investment experience began in 1996, and he has been with T. Rowe Price since 2008, beginning in Global Trading as a taxable money market trader. After that, he became head of U.S. Fixed Income Trading–Money Markets in 2016. Prior to this, Doug was employed by Prudential Financial in the areas of trading, portfolio management, and investment analysis.

Doug earned a B.S. in finance from Lehigh University. Doug also has earned the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

Paul Przybylski, Global Head of Product Strategy and Global Head of Client Service for Global Liquidity, JPMorgan

Paul is responsible for the definition and creation of money market funds, ultra-short fixed income funds, ETFs across multiple currencies, business strategic initiatives, and client service teams. He is a member of the Global Cash Investment Policy Committee, Managed Reserve Investment Policy Committee, Global Liquidity Operating Committee, and the ICI Institutional MMF Committee.

Previously, Paul was Chief Financial Officer with the Global Fixed Income and Liquidity business with additional Chief Operating Officer responsibilities for Global. He joined JPMorgan in 2009 following senior roles at Brown Brothers Harriman and holds B.S. in Economics from Saint Peter's University & M.B.A. in Finance from Saint Peter's University.