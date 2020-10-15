PANEL I: GLOBAL WEALTH TRENDS - IT'S TIME FOR PLAN B

Closing panel podcast - Global private banking debate Your browser does not support the audio element.

Increasing global transparency is a powerful force of change in the industry. But there is naturally going to be a higher level of focus on transparency in some markets than in others. How do you deal with that dichotomy? Compliance costs are rising around the world, globally, locally and intra-regionally. How do you keep a handle on costs? Is the greatest source of new regulation the EU?How have recent regulatory changes affected your business? What specific rule changes do you spend most of your time talking about, on the one hand in-office with fellow RMs, and on the other hand with clients? Are wealth management institutions doing enough to work to the strengths of women, both as RMs and as clients? If they are falling short, where is that happening?Do you offer specific products aimed at female clients? Do women prefer to work with female relationship managers? How are younger relationship managers changing the business internally? Do new talented RMs have different aims and ambitions from the previous generation, from flexible timekeeping to expecting to be challenged, to having ambitious ESG expectations of their own, that they want their employer and clients to meet? Private equities vs bankable assets: discuss the latest asset allocation trends. How do you help clients integrate philanthropy into their wealth management strategy? What do client expectations look like in philanthropy and in ESG? Discuss the methodologies of quantifying and evaluating impact. Cybersecurity is a growing concern across the industry. What steps are you taking to guarantee you will not find itself a target of a digital hack or targeted security breach?The past decade has been good to the industry. Challenging, yes, with the level of digital disruption and compliance cost challenges. But it has rewarded those with wealth to protect. What do the 2020s hold? What regulatory risks or economic opportunities does this decade present?Profitability and growth: with margins getting thinner, how are you looking to continue to generate strong returns?Much is said about engaging the younger generation, with trillions of dollars’ worth of HNW and UNHW wealth set to change hands this decade. But what of older clients: how do you engage with them? Is the older generation exhibiting any shift in brand loyalty toward their primary wealth management provider? Are older clients as interested as younger generations in new ideas and innovations?