Global Private Banking and Wealth Management Virtual Event 2020

The young have spoken. They want sustainability, social justice, and for us to care more.
In the panels that follow, wealth managers debate these issues, and a host of others facing the private banking industry today. We hope you enjoy it.
Over the past month, our editorial team have led six panel discussions featuring some of the key thinkers in the global private banking and wealth management space. The resulting discussions have been recorded for you and can be exclusively accessed by delegates on-demand. Each discussion includes a panel discussion video, audio of each panel in podcast format which you can listen to on-the-go, and analytical articles around the key topics raised in these unique and timely discussions.
Key topics discussed include:
- How private banks and relationship managers can better advise clients in an uncertain investment and political climate
- What Plan B options are available to wealth managers and clients to mitigate climate change
- Exploring best-in-class engagement strategies used by wealth managers to reach millennials and Gen-Z clients
- How private banks are keeping pace with the rapid pace of digital and technological change
- What the industry’s big hitters are doing to compete in key developing markets from Russia to China to Brazil
Throughout these conversations we provide you with a comprehensive overview of where the industry is in 2020 and some excellent insights of where it will be in 2021 and beyond.