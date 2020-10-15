Panel IV: The realities of socially responsible investment 2020

SPONSORED BY
The young have spoken. They want sustainability, social justice, and for us to care more.
Over the past month, our editorial team have led six panel discussions that feature some of the key thinkers in the global private banking and wealth management space. The resulting discussions have been recorded for you and can be exclusively accessed by delegates on-demand. Each discussion includes a panel discussion video, audio of each panel in podcast format which you can listen to on-the-go, and analytical articles around the key topics raised in these unique and timely discussions.
Key topics discussed include:
- How private banks and relationship managers can better advise clients in an uncertain investment and political climate
- What Plan B options are available to wealth managers and clients to mitigate climate change
- Exploring best-in-class engagement strategies used by wealth managers to reach millennials and Gen-Z clients
- How private banks are keeping pace with the rapid pace of digital and technological change
- What the industry’s big hitters are doing to compete in key developing markets from Russia to china to Brazil
Throughout these conversations we provide you with a comprehensive overview of where the industry is in 2020 and some excellent insights of where it will be in 2021 and beyond.
October 15, 2020In the past two decades, the world of wealth management has been transformed, evolving into a truly global business. As we enter a new decade, the industry continues to innovate, and to disrupt and reinvent itself, as it seeks to serve the demographic that matters: the customer.
PANEL I: GLOBAL WEALTH TRENDS - IT'S TIME FOR PLAN B
OUR EXPERTS DISCUSS:
- In the current fractious investment climate, what are you advising clients to do about rising global uncertainty? How do they plan to respond to an increasingly unpredictable world? Do they have a Plan B?
- Climate change presents an array of new risks and challenges. How do your clients plan to structure their wealth in a world threatened by wilder weather on the one hand and uncertain asset and stock prices on the other?
- Has political turbulence in the West made the rest of the world more attractive for HNWs and UHNWs? Where are they increasingly likely to put their money to work – have any markets gained or lost in terms of their attractiveness?
- The global real estate market offers a myriad of options for ‘Plan B’ relocation. What in your view are the top-five global property investment destinations?
- How are wealth structuring strategies changing, and how are service providers adapting to a new investment environment?
- London has long been a popular destination with HNWs looking for a safe haven. Have recent legislation changes and political uncertainties damaged London’s attractiveness as a global wealth centre?
- Residency and citizenship: what are the options available worldwide? What markets are HNWs and UHNWs more attracted to, and less attracted to today, versus a few years ago?
PANEL I SPEAKERS
Andrew Cohen is the Executive Chairman of the Global Private Bank and a Global Chair of Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan. He oversees J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s Institutional Wealth Management practice and leads the partnership between the firm’s Corporate & Investment Bank and Private Bank. In this role, Mr. Cohen focuses on servicing the Private Bank’s largest and most sophisticated clients globally. He is a member of the Asset & Wealth Management Operating Committee, Wealth Management Operating Committee, and Global Investment Banking Executive Committee.
Prior to this role, Mr. Cohen was Chief Executive Officer of J.P. Morgan’s International Private Bank, which operates in Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Before relocating to Hong Kong in 2010 as the Asia Private Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, he was Head of the Southern California region, based in Los Angeles. Previously, he worked with ultra-high-net-worth families in Northern Europe and the Eastern Mediterranean region.
Mr. Cohen holds a Bachelor of Economics degree from Monash University in Melbourne, Australia and attended the Executive Program of Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.
Mr. Cohen sits on the Board of Directors of the Serpentine Galleries, the Board of Governors of Tel Aviv University, and is an alumni of the Young Global Leaders Forum (World Economic Forum) and the Hong Kong Forum. In his free time, he enjoys skiing, sailing, philanthropy and traveling.
Beatrice is head of Burges Salmon's Private Wealth sector and a partner in the firm's Tax, Trusts and Family department, which was named “Legal Team of the Year - Large Firm” at the STEP Private Client Awards 2019/20, the third time in five years the team has seen success in this category.
Beatrice's primary focus is on international tax, trusts and estate planning for UK and non-UK resident and domiciled clients. She specialises in cross-border estate planning issues and also has significant experience in advising financial institutions and trustees on international trust and tax matters and on the ownership, structuring and acquisition of UK and non-UK real estate.
Beatrice is ranked as one of the UK legal community’s best lawyers. She is on the editorial board for the European Cross-Border Estate Planning publication by Sweet and Maxwell, and often lectures in the UK and overseas at conferences for clients and other professionals.
Greg has over 25 years of practical tax experience and specialises in advising ultra high net worth individuals, Family Offices and entrepreneurs on their domestic and international tax affairs.
Greg also advises a wide range of international trusts and their beneficiaries on their UK and global tax affairs. He has been instrumental in the creation of many of these trusts (and similar structures). Greg has extensive first hand knowledge of creating, maintaining and advising on Family Office structures both for UK based families and for non UK based families.
Greg leads KPMG’s Global Family Office and Private Client practice team which focuses on providing solutions and support to UHNW families.
Greg has also received multiple industry accolades and has been named in EPrivateClient’s 50 most influential, and in the top ten of Spears 500.
Michel Longhini, 53, holds an MBA from Lyon Business School. He has been CEO of Private Banking and a member of the Executive Committee at UBP in Geneva since 2010. Michel began his career at Paribas in 1988. A member of the Executive Committee from 1999, he successively held the positions of Head of Investments, CEO of BNP Paribas Wealth Management in Asia (2003-08) and CEO of Wealth Management International in Paris (2008-10).
Nigel Green followed his father into the financial sector as an Independent Financial Adviser in the UK. A fortuitous connection led him to a period in Bermuda where he discovered a huge potential for a new kind of financial service for internationally-mobile clients.
He quickly understood that international clients away from home needed a specialist and more holistic financial service offering, one that was multi-faceted and that took in the particular regional and country variations in tax law, legislation and regulations. Instinctive and equipped with a sharp, intelligent mind, Nigel also realised that the service would have to be personal and backed with world-beating services and products.
It was a winning formula and with his unique drive and determination, Nigel embarked on a programme of expansion that continues today.
Nigel Green is a visionary entrepreneur with a unique self-drive to be the best and to do the best for the Group’s staff and their clients.
To him, daily business life is about finding new opportunity, overcoming challenges and striding forward across borders to meet client need wherever that may be.
Today, deVere Group is one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory and fintech organisations with more than $12bn under advisement.
PANEL IV: THE REALITIES OF SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE INVESTMENT 2020
- Clients have become increasingly interested in SRI. As a result client demands have become more sophisticated. As clients demand a more personalised sustainable investment experience, what tools and products do relationship managers need to be able to offer? How well are they meeting client needs?
- One criticism often aimed at SRI investment practices is the shortage of innovative, high-performance assets, is this an issue you have had to face? How have you addressed it?
- New amendments to MIFID II, expected to be introduced in 2021, will mean advisers, as part of their KYC, will need to take an active role in discussing ESG preferences with clients. How will greater regulatory scrutiny affect the SRI microcosm? Are advisers ready to have a more in-depth ESG conversation?
- What are the common methodologies of sustainability rating used by private banks and their clients? Is there a discrepancy between the data available and the data the clients would like to see? How do different ratings perform in terms of consistency, complexity and comparability?
PANEL II: GEN Z: PREPARING TO ENGAGE THE GRETA THUNBERG GENERATION
- Are millennials old news? As the succeeding generation enters its 20s, is it time to start thinking about engaging the next demographic?
- Gen Z is said to be more money-conscious and financially literate than any previous generation. How will the needs of Gen Z private banking clients differ from millennials, and from older clients?
- The best wealth management providers like to offer classes, workshops and other initiatives for educating the next generation and promoting entrepreneurship and leadership. How do banks fare in their roles as educators? What is industry best practice?
- Studies show Gen Z to be increasingly visually driven, with a mobile-first mindset. Which digital technologies do banks need to adapt today to be ready to engage the clients of tomorrow?
- Millennials are said to be more focused on impact investing, ESG and philanthropy than older clients, will this trend continue with Gen Z?
Gen Z will be the most racially and ethnically diverse generation in history. Are banks well placed to react to this internally, ensuring their relationship managers come from diverse backgrounds?
PANEL II SPEAKERS
Effie DK Datson is responsible for building, managing and growing our Global Family Office (GFO) proposition and product set, and to deliver the One Barclays mandate. Working in partnership with the business, product heads and COO team she brings focus and capability to the coverage effort of the largest global clients across the Private Bank.
Effie has more 25 years’ experience in financial services and a wealth of expertise in product and business development for complex financial solutions across alternatives, derivatives and structured products and investment expertise in multi-hedge fund portfolios. She joined Barclays from UBP where she was Head of Hedge Funds. Prior to joining UBP, Effie held senior roles at banks including Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank, where she was responsible for distribution of liquid alternatives and sustainable investing.
Effie holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and an AB magna cum laude from Harvard College. She is founder and former board member and chair of 100 Women in Finance (formerly, 100 Women in Hedge Funds) in EMEA.
Effie is based in London. She is an avid marathon runner, competitive cross-country skier, and has two lovely - and very British - children.
Money joined Citigroup in 1999 in Singapore and since then has had various roles in Communications and Marketing at regional and global levels.
He is currently the global head of Citi Private Bank’s Next Generation and Family Business programs, which help clients and their families with succession planning, next generation preparation, and continuity of the family business legacy.
He is concurrently the Asia-Pacific Head of the Global Client Service, which helps clients in the region to acquire assets, access banking and lending services, and invest in capital markets globally, through a network of bankers and specialists in over 40 cities around the world.
James Sefton is Professor of Economics at Imperial College where he is Director of the MSc in Investment and Wealth Management. e has previously held senior research positions at both UBS, Winton Capital Management as well as posts at Department of Applied Economics (Cambridge University) and NIESR. He has published widely in both finance focusing particularly on quantitative investment strategies and in economics on national accounting, public - and in particular pension – policy and intergenerational equity. James is currently a member of Academic Panel of the Intergenerational Commission and UK representative of the National Transfer Accounts Project funded by UN Population Fund. He was previously advisor to the HM Treasury on their Long Term Public Finance Review and sat on the ONS Consumer Price Advisory Committee (CPAC). His publications include papers in Economic Journal, Review of Economic Studies, European Economic Review, Journal of Applied Econometrics, Journal of Public Economics, Journal of Economic Dynamics and Control. He was educated at Christ’s College, Cambridge from where he received both a BA and a Ph.D.
Dominic is CEO of Campden Wealth which he joined in 2006. Campden is a family-owned, global membership organisation providing education, research and networking opportunities to families of significant wealth, supporting their critical decisions, helping to achieve enduring success for their enterprises, family offices and safe guarding their family legacy. Campden further enhanced its international reach and community with the acquisition of the Institute for Private Investors (IPI), the leading membership network of private investors in the United States, founded in 1991 and with the establishment of Campden Family Connect PVT. Ltd a joint venture with the Patni Family in Mumbai, India in 2015.
Previously, Dominic was Director, Corporate Development at The Wall Street Journal Europe and Founder & Managing Director, Dow Jones Conferences for Dow Jones & Co. He also served as Communications Director at the Adam Smith Institute and Events manager at Euromoney Publications PLC.
In his spare time Dominic is an active sportsman who plays Hockey, golf and tennis and is a passionate sailor and sits on the board of two local Charites.
Viola Steinhoff Werner is a Managing Director at Credit Suisse, which she joined in 2005. She has since held a number of management functions, including Head of International Wealth Management Marketing. Viola recently launched a new global department dedicated to better serving the needs of the Next Generation and their families. In 2007, Viola founded the YIO, a unique network of members of the Next Generation from around the world, collaborating with global institutions such as the Milken Young Leaders Circle and well-known entrepreneurs and drivers of social change in over 55 countries.
PANEL III: BRICS PRIVATE BANKING ROUNDTABLE - BRAZIL, RUSSIA, INDIA, CHINA, SOUTH AFRICA
- How are clients in the BRICS markets engaging with the current key trends in Europe and the US, such as sustainability and ESG, gender, growing life expectancy, technology integration and improvement of client experience?
- What do HNWs across Brazil, Russia, India, South Africa and China invest in? What are the popular asset allocation strategies?
- Are clients looking to go global or do they mainly want to put their money back into the industries and communities where they made it?
- It is a common narrative that a lot of wealth in these economies is first generation. Do we see a trend in rising demand in for wealth succession services in the BRICS markets? What opportunities present themselves to wealth managers in the space?
- What trends do you see in the growth, sophistication and requirements of family offices in Asia, Russia, India, South Africa and Brazil? It's often assumed that Western family offices still lead the way in terms of creativity and innovation in FOs, particularly those in the US and Europe, but is this still true? Are family offices in the emerging markets more risk-and-reward heavy than their Western counterparts?
PANEL III SPEAKERS
Oisharya Das heads the Wealth Management business at Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. and has been an integral part of the Wealth Management business since its inception. She has played an important role in the business growth in India and overseas.
Oisharya chairs the management committee of the wealth management business that drives the business’ growth charter. Prior to taking over as CEO of the Wealth Management business in July 2019, as National Director, she spearheaded client relations at a national level, and established the non-resident business as well.
She started her career with the Kotak Mahindra Group in 1994. From 1999 to 2004, she led the private client services business for the eastern region at Kotak Securities.
Thereafter, she was responsible for the North, East and the West Regions of the Wealth Management business.
Oisharya is a graduate in Political Science, and has done her Masters in International Relations. She has completed her MBA from IIM Calcutta.
Maya Imberg is Senior Director of Thought Leadership and Analytics at Wealth-X. She is responsible for driving thought leadership, using data analytics to showcase the company’s products and services, and fostering knowledge sharing between Wealth-X and client organisations. She joined Wealth-X in 2016 as Director of Custom Research responsible for secondary research, data analytics and branded content. She has worked with clients such as Rolls Royce, Richemont, UBS, JPMorgan and Deloitte.
Maya has fifteen years of experience in research, spanning market research, macroeconomics and financial services. Prior to joining Wealth-X, Maya held Senior Consultant and Economist roles at the Economist Intelligence Unit and spent a number of years within Datamonitor’s Financial Services practice.
Maya holds an undergraduate degree in Economics from the University of Pennsylvania and an MSc in Comparative Politics from the London School of Economics. She speaks Spanish and Portuguese and has worked in China, the US and Belgium.
Rogério Pessoa Cavalcanti de Albuquerque is statutory Director and Head of Wealth Management at BTG Pactual. Mr Pessoa is based in Rio de Janeiro.
Mr. Pessoa joined Pactual in 1998 and became a partner in 2004. Mr. Pessoa has been either Head or Co-Head of Wealth Management since 2004. Prior to Pactual, Mr. Pessoa worked for Delta Bank as Vice President of Private Banking and for Prudential Securities as a broker in the International Client Accounts Division.
Mr. Pessoa received his bachelor’s degree in economics from the Pontifícia Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro and his MS from the University of Illinois.
Veronika Zhukova (VZ), Managing Director, Head of financial products development and innovations, Sberbank Private Banking, has worked with high and ultra-high net-worth clients in Russia, Europe and Singapore. She started her career at Citi, leaded Citigold proposition for Europe and Asia, before moving to join the Russian banking firm.
PANEL IV SPEAKERS
Amir Amel-Zadeh is Associate Professor of Accounting at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford and associate member of the Oxford-Man Institute for Quantitative Finance. Amir’s research broadly investigates the role of financial and non-financial reporting in capital markets. He is also interested in how companies’ sustainability characteristics affect investors’ asset allocation decisions. Prior to joining Saïd Business School, Amir held a position as Assistant Professor at Judge Business School, University of Cambridge. He was visiting scholar at Harvard Business School, at New York University Stern School of Business, and at Columbia Business School, and received his PhD in Finance from the University of Cambridge. Prior to academia Amir worked at Lehman Brothers in London. He has taught or consulted for the financial services industry in the US, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. He is currently academic advisor to PanAgora Asset Management and serves on the board of a fintech start-up. He is teaching on executive programmes on sustainable investing and on bank governance.
Cléo Fitzsimons joined Cazenove Capital in 2012 and now leads the firm’s Sustainable Investment offering. Cléo manages sustainable portfolios on behalf of clients and overseas ESG Integration within its overall investment process. Prior to this she was a portfolio manager for high net worth individuals and large families within Cazenove’s International private client wealth management team.
Cléo holds two business-related Masters degrees from the London School of Economics and ESADE University in Barcelona and is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Securities and Investment. Being a native Canadian, Cléo is also fluent in French.
Guillermo Hermida is currently ESG Strategy Director for CaixaBank in the private client area. Prior to this, he was CIO for CaixaBank AM for 15 years, the last two focused on SRI. Previously, he was Head of Equities at Santander AM. He started his professional career at BBVA, as a sales trader of stocks for Spanish institutional clients, before moving on to the proprietary investment area of BBVA. Mr Hermida has a degree in economics from the Santiago de Compostela University and a diplôme des hautes études européennes from the College of Europe in Bruges. He is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) and Certified Environmental, Social and Governance Analyst (CESGA) by EFFAS.
Michael is the chairman of the UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association (UKSIF), TCR Innovations, vice-chair of the Natural Capital Coalition, and former CEO of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Carbonetworks. He is a senior adviser to funds, companies, and governments around the world on approaches to sustainable finance and impact.
Gordon Power is co-founder of Earth Capital Holdings and Chief Investment Officer of Earth Capital Ltd. He is responsible for the global investment activities of the firm.
Gordon has over 35 years’ of private equity experience. He founded ProVen Private Equity (now re-named Beringea) and led its buy-out from Guinness Mahon acting as CEO and CIO until the firm’s sale. In 2003. ProVen had funds under management of $340m. Gordon’s investment track record extends to over 256 investments made over the last 35 years, generating an IRR of 28.5%. During this time he has made 33 investments in sustainable technology within areas such as forestry, plastic recycling and eco-friendly building materials and brand packaging which have generated an IRR of 45%.
PANEL V: THE HIDDEN VALUE PROPOSITION
- What forms of technology are private banks and wealth managers investing in?
- Can new forms of digital technology and communication be used to drive portfolio performance up and costs down? How?
- How much of a threat do technology-led non-banks keen to enter the financial services sector pose to the existing order of commercial lenders and the pure-play operators providing existing private banking advice? Who are the best examples of disruption here and in what markets?
- How are you using technology to streamline, cut costs, access new customers, and boost portfolio performance, in and around your private banking operations?
- Will direct, longstanding private banking relationships between bank and customer always trump anything that technology can offer? How can the two work together?
- What role can AI play in private banking? What are AI's limitations, at present and further ahead?
- Does the older generation engage with technology — and how are you encouraging them to do so
- How can technology help with the compliance burden in private banking?
PANEL V SPEAKERS
Francois is the founder of Simple - an insights company, consultancy and global expert network that incubates, improves and services leading, purpose-driven family offices. Through his work at Simple he believes that private wealth owners can be better aligned to their investments by having a clearly defined purpose and professional operations to support. Francois is also a contributor to Forbes.com on various strategic family office topics - covering the emerging factors that have an impact on family offices and private wealth owners.
Francois grew up in South Africa in a family business environment, he has an academic background in business & strategy and has spent the last 20 years helping businesses digitalize and innovate.
Craig Iskowitz is founder of Ezra Group, a consulting firm providing technology strategy, operational improvement and research to the wealth management industry.
Craig has over 20 years of experience in wealth management, retail and institutional brokerage, and front and middle office operations. He previously worked for ADP Brokerage Services (now Broadridge Financial) for almost 10 years before becoming a consultant. Ezra Group’s clients include many Fortune 500 firms such as The Bank of New York, LPL Financial, Fiserv, AXA Equitable, and Envestnet.
Craig is also the editor and publisher of the Wealth Management Today blog and podcast, which provides interviews, analysis and news in the wealth management industry with a focus on fee-based advisory platforms.
Evgeny Kochemazov is Chief Investment Officer for A-Club. As CIO, Evgeny oversees all investment operations for A-Club private clients, including brokerage, investment research, asset management and advisory. He is also in charge of designing and maintaining complete and compelling product offer and technological solutions for A-Club clients.
Evgeny joined A-Club in November 2019. Before that he held various positions within leading Russian and international investment firms, including VTB, Aton, HSBC. Between 2009 and 2017 Evgeny was dep. CIO, Head of Fixed Income with Alfa Capital – Alfa Group’s asset management arm.
Evgeny is a highly accomplished investment professional who brings over almost 20 years of experience across asset classes in fixed income, equity, derivatives as well as across various roles in investment research, investment banking (DCM) and asset management.
Evgeny graduated with honor from the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics (2003) and HTW Dresden – University of Applied Sciences.
In his role, Christopher is focused on the entire wealth management workflow, working with technology, cloud capabilities, AI and unstructured content to support the digital transformation for wealth managers. He has been with Refinitiv in various strategic global roles, from managing the advisory and investment business for Europe to expanding buy-side capabilities to financial and risk market development.
CLOSING DEBATE: GLOBAL PRIVATE BANKING DEBATE
- Increasing global transparency is a powerful force of change in the industry. But there is naturally going to be a higher level of focus on transparency in some markets than in others. How do you deal with that dichotomy?
- Compliance costs are rising around the world, globally, locally and intra-regionally. How do you keep a handle on costs? Is the greatest source of new regulation the EU?
- How have recent regulatory changes affected your business? What specific rule changes do you spend most of your time talking about, on the one hand in-office with fellow RMs, and on the other hand with clients?
- Are wealth management institutions doing enough to work to the strengths of women, both as RMs and as clients? If they are falling short, where is that happening?
- Do you offer specific products aimed at female clients? Do women prefer to work with female relationship managers?
- How are younger relationship managers changing the business internally? Do new talented RMs have different aims and ambitions from the previous generation, from flexible timekeeping to expecting to be challenged, to having ambitious ESG expectations of their own, that they want their employer and clients to meet?
- Private equities vs bankable assets: discuss the latest asset allocation trends.
- How do you help clients integrate philanthropy into their wealth management strategy? What do client expectations look like in philanthropy and in ESG? Discuss the methodologies of quantifying and evaluating impact.
- Cybersecurity is a growing concern across the industry. What steps are you taking to guarantee you will not find itself a target of a digital hack or targeted security breach?
- The past decade has been good to the industry. Challenging, yes, with the level of digital disruption and compliance cost challenges. But it has rewarded those with wealth to protect. What do the 2020s hold? What regulatory risks or economic opportunities does this decade present?
- Profitability and growth: with margins getting thinner, how are you looking to continue to generate strong returns?
- Much is said about engaging the younger generation, with trillions of dollars’ worth of HNW and UNHW wealth set to change hands this decade. But what of older clients: how do you engage with them? Is the older generation exhibiting any shift in brand loyalty toward their primary wealth management provider? Are older clients as interested as younger generations in new ideas and innovations?
CLOSING DEBATE SPEAKERS
Rob is the Investment and Board for St. James's Place Wealth Management, and CEO of St. James’s Place Unit Trust Group Limited. Rob joined St. James’s Place Wealth Management on the 7th January 2019 and was officially appointed as Board Director on the 13th May 2019. He is responsible for the Investment Proposition to help Partners grow and protect the wealth of their clients.
Rob is co-founder of Redington, one of the UK’s leading investment consultancies, and has worked closely with SJP’s Investment Committee for a number of years. He’s an advocate for financial education and founder of the charity RedSTART. Rob authored the children’s book Save Your Acorns to teach children how money works
Bradesco is the second-largest Private Bank in Brazil with more than 13 thousand clients Bradesco provides advisory, investment, wealth planning and banking solutions to its clients through its 15 offices in Brazil and internationally through Banco Bradesco Europa in Luxembourg. Mr Miranda has an extensive 20-year career in the financial
industry, having worked in both regional and global roles for the wealth management, equities and derivatives businesses for the top banks. Mr Miranda is also a member of the Private Banking Executive Committee for ANBIMA the Brazilian Financial and Capital Markets Association.
Mei Yufang (MY) is deputy general manager, wealth management and private banking, at China Construction Bank. Mei has worked for CCB for nearly 30 years, moving from retail banking in 2006 to focus on wealth structures, family trust, investment research and strategy, and customer relationship management.
Veronika Zhukova (VZ), Managing Director, Head of financial products development and innovations, Sberbank Private Banking, has worked with high and ultra-high net-worth clients in Russia, Europe and Singapore. She started her career at Citi, leaded Citigold proposition for Europe and Asia, before moving to join the Russian banking firm.