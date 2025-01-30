Euromoney Limited, Registered in England & Wales, Company number 15236090

Euromoney's Capital Markets Awards


Recognising excellence in the capital markets globally
Submissions open: Wednesday January 29
Submissions closing: Friday March 7
Research interviews: March-April 2025
Winners notified: April 2025

ABOUT THE AWARDS

Building on the success of Euromoney’s industry-leading Awards for Excellence programme, Euromoney is pleased to launch the Capital Markets Awards in association with the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM), celebrating excellence in the industry and recognising outstanding achievements.

Laurie McAughtry, head of capital markets at Euromoney, says: “We are building on the success of the industry-leading Awards for Excellence programme, which recognises the top performers in global banking across financial services. The Capital Markets Awards (CMA) initiative extends this prestigious recognition to a new range of market participants.”

Rami El-Dokany, secretary general at AFCM, adds: “We are delighted to partner with Euromoney and look forward to recognising those market players both within our region and worldwide who exert such great efforts to enhance their markets. We encourage all participants to enter these prestigious awards, and to showcase their achievements on a global scale.”

WHO IS THE CAPITAL MARKETS AWARDS PROGRAMME FOR?

The Capital Markets Awards extends the Awards for Excellence prestigious recognition to a new range of market participants. The programme is open to securities exchanges and venues, brokerage houses and broker-dealers (both bank, independent and agency), and post-trade service providers globally.

Designed to recognise the best in breed across the key fields of market infrastructure and intermediary provision, categories include:

  • Best Broker
  • Best Exchange
  • Best Exchange for Innovation
  • Best Exchange for ESG
  • Best Exchange for Financial Literacy
  • Best Provider of Market Data and Analytics
  • Best Provider for Alternative Trading Technology
  • Best Post-Trade Services Provider (including clearing houses, custodians, CSDs, solutions providers and all other post-execution capabilities)
  • Best IPO Deal
  • Best for Corporate for ESG

ENTRY AND RESEARCH PROCESS

Once submissions have been received, our research team will undertake a thorough analysis of the content and conduct interviews with entrants. Data and evidence collected through submissions, interviews and secondary research will be used to score entrants against frameworks specific to each catgeory.

In conjunction with our own market knowledge and research, the above research findings will then be used to inform final decisions made by Euromoney’s internal committee.

FIND OUT MORE

For further information or enquiries about the Euromoney Capital Markets Awards programme, please contact Laurie McAughtry, head of capital markets, at laurie.mcaughtry@euromoney.com.

For any methodology or research-based enquiries, please contact Ben Naylor, head of research, at ben.naylor@euromoney.com.

VIEW ENTRY GUIDELINES

