ABOUT THE AWARDS

Building on the success of Euromoney’s industry-leading Awards for Excellence programme, Euromoney is pleased to launch the Capital Markets Awards in association with the Arab Federation of Capital Markets (AFCM), celebrating excellence in the industry and recognising outstanding achievements.

Laurie McAughtry, head of capital markets at Euromoney, says: “We are building on the success of the industry-leading Awards for Excellence programme, which recognises the top performers in global banking across financial services. The Capital Markets Awards (CMA) initiative extends this prestigious recognition to a new range of market participants.”

Rami El-Dokany, secretary general at AFCM, adds: “We are delighted to partner with Euromoney and look forward to recognising those market players both within our region and worldwide who exert such great efforts to enhance their markets. We encourage all participants to enter these prestigious awards, and to showcase their achievements on a global scale.”