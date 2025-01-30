Capital Markets List
Capital Markets List
Euromoney Capital Market Awards
Awards results and winners’ profiles will be published in May 2025.
-
T+1 settlement in Europe might be two years away, but market participants should be automating processes and removing friction in settlement systems now to minimise failed trades.
-
Euromoney’s head of capital markets Laurie McAughtry interviews Alfonso Garcia Mora, vice-president for Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean of the International Finance Corporation, during the 30th edition of the CEE Forum in Vienna.