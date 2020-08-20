The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

Awards for Excellence 2020 Submission Guidelines

GLOBAL AWARDS [download pdf]

  • REVIEW PERIOD: MAY 1, 2019, TO JUNE 30, 2020
  • SUBMISSION DEADLINE: THURSDAY JULY 16
  • SHORTLISTED INTERVIEW WINDOW: JULY 20 TO AUGUST 7
  • NOTIFICATIONS TO WINNERS: NO LATER THAN AUGUST 14
  • PUBLICATION: SEPTEMBER ISSUE OF EUROMONEY AND ONLINE ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Please note: Submission deadlines are final. No extensions to the deadlines will be granted in any case. If your submission comes in after the deadline, we will try to consider it, but make no guarantee that we will do so.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on individuals, societies, economies and industries.

