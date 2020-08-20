Awards for Excellence 2020 Submission Guidelines

GLOBAL AWARDS [download pdf]



REVIEW PERIOD: MAY 1, 2019, TO JUNE 30, 2020

MAY 1, 2019, TO JUNE 30, 2020 SUBMISSION DEADLINE: THURSDAY JULY 16

THURSDAY JULY 16 SHORTLISTED INTERVIEW WINDOW: JULY 20 TO AUGUST 7

JULY 20 TO AUGUST 7 NOTIFICATIONS TO WINNERS: NO LATER THAN AUGUST 14

NO LATER THAN AUGUST 14 PUBLICATION: SEPTEMBER ISSUE OF EUROMONEY AND ONLINE ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Please note: Submission deadlines are final. No extensions to the deadlines will be granted in any case. If your submission comes in after the deadline, we will try to consider it, but make no guarantee that we will do so.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on individuals, societies, economies and industries.