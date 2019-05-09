The material on this site is for financial institutions, professional investors and their professional advisers. It is for information only. Please read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy and Cookies before using this site.

All material subject to strictly enforced copyright laws. © 2020 Euromoney, a part of the Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.
Banking

50th anniversary special: Asia – the profiles

May 09, 2019
Share

As part of Euromoney's 50th anniversary coverage, we profile some of the biggest names that we interviewed for our May 2019 Asia focus.

Euromoney50 banner 200px

IN ADDITION
Tengku_Dato_Zafrul_Aziz-160x186

Zafrul Aziz


Laura_Cha-hkex-160x186

Laura Cha


Wei Christianson Morgan Stanley_160x186

WS Christianson


Piyush_Gupta_160x186
DBS CEO Piyush Gupta speaks during their earnings announcement in Singapore February 18, 2019. REUTERS/Anshuman Daga - RC1F7E504840
Anshuman Daga/REUTERS

Piyush Gupta


Uday Kotak_160x186

Uday Kotak


Reuben Lai_grab_160x186

Reuben Lai


Loh Boon Chye_160x186

Boon Chye Loh


Agus-Martowardojo-160x186

Agus Martowardojo


Raghuram_Rajan_RBI_160x186
RAGHURAM G. RAJAN Distinguished Service Professor of Finance at University of Chicago Booth School of Business.
John Zich/John Zich/Chicago Booth

Raghuram Rajan


Jahja Setiaatmadja_160x186

Jahja Setiaatmadja


Weijian Shan_160x186
Shan Weijian, chairman and chief executive officer of PAG Asia Capital, poses for a photograph in Hong Kong, China, on Monday, June 19, 2017. Shan's shopping list last year included leading the $3.6 billion acquisition of printer maker Lexmark International Inc., paying about $250 million for Chinese school operator Golden Apple Education Group and investing in restaurant chain Paradise Group Holdings Pte, with outlets from Myanmar to the U.K. Photographer: Anthony Kwan/Bloomberg via Getty Images
Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Weijian Shan


alan-smith-jardine-flem-160x186

Alan Smith


Teh-Hong-Piow_public-bank-160x186

Teh Hong Piow



Tian Huiyu


BoC sun yu_160x186

Sun Yu


NEstor Tan_BDO_160x186
JINGGO MONTENEJO

Nestor Tan


Wee Ee Cheong_UOB_160x186
Edwin Koo

Wee Ee Cheong


KARTIKA W_mandiri _160x186

K Wirjoatmodjo


Peter Wong hsbc _160x186
PATRICK LEUNG PHOTOGRAPHY

Peter Wong


Daniel Wu_ctbc_160x186

Daniel Wu


bocom Wu Wei_160x186

Wu Wei


Joseph-Yam-hkma-160x186

Joseph Yam


Zeti-Akhtar-Aziz-160x186

Zeti Akhtar Aziz


Tags

Banking Asia PacificEuromoney 50th anniversaryFeatures
Share
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
I agree