Latin America's best investment bank 2016: Citi

July 06, 2016
Investment bankers in Latin America would love to have discovered some momentum over the last year, but economic activity slowed – almost to a stop in some parts of the region. Deal volumes and the banks’ fee income naturally suffered. Profitability was always challenging in a region notable for thin fees and capable and aggressive local banks, and this awards period saw some international banks break. Deutsche’s high-profile withdrawal followed others’ more stealthy exits.

Citi wins the award for best investment bank in the region as its commitment to countries and products won it a good share of the year’s important deals. Eduardo Cruz, Citi’s corporate and investment banking head of Latin America and Mexico, heads an investment banking team that is based in Mexico, Brazil, Colombia and New York, and covers 23 countries.

