Colombia’s best FX bank: BBVA

BBVA’s Latin America FX business is an integral part of BBVA’s global FX franchise, representing a large portion of its total FX revenues and FX global front office resources.

BBVA has implemented a dynamic pricing strategy across its relationship platforms globally, using data on deals, client behaviour and market conditions to optimize each deal individually. This approach enables rapid adaptation to demand fluctuations and competition.

José Nicolás Gómez Vallejo

The bank has also enhanced its cash management and payment platform by adding FX forward products, market orders and alerts, providing clients with advanced tools for managing FX risk and capitalizing on market trends.

In recent years, BBVA has seen significant growth in the Latin America FX markets, especially Colombia. The deployment of a global FX spreads engine has simplified data monitoring and facilitated the sharing of best practices across regions.

José Nicolás Gómez Vallejo, head of global markets Colombia at BBVA, says: "In Colombia, we are strongly committed to delivering tailored FX solutions to both SMEs and corporate clients.