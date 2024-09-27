The world’s best FX bank for diversity and inclusion: TD Securities

TD Securities has implemented comprehensive global and regional diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) strategies across the business, with the FX team ensuring that it also has a targeted approach.

The internal framework focuses on diverse talent recruitment, retention, and leadership accountability, supported by a DEI dashboard for reporting and accountability. The firm also emphasizes corporate citizenship, external partnerships, and thought leadership.

During the review period, TD Securities actively cultivated a diverse talent pipeline by engaging in diversity-oriented recruitment and participating in targeted events, such as the BLK Capital Management spring conference and Veteran Recruiting in partnership with Veterans on Wall Street. The firm collaborated with organizations like the Forte Foundation to enhance female representation and with Career Edge to support disability career access. The TDS Launch programme introduces minority candidates to finance careers, while partnerships with Generation Success and the TD Bridging the Gap scholarship focus on supporting diverse hires at various career levels.

Over the past year, the bank’s internal mentoring programmes, including ‘Women @ TD: Tea for Three’ and ‘Together We Elevate’ for Black professionals, further support career development. TD Securities also embeds its DEI values through its business resource groups, which provide education and engagement on topics such as gender parity, race, ethnicity, and mental health.

Additionally, TD Securities maintains a respectful workplace policy with zero tolerance for discrimination and offers flexible work policies, including parental leave and fertility support. The firm’s commitment to diversity extends to client-facing activities, such as multicultural client events and Women in FX Trading gatherings. TD also donates proceeds from its 1/2 oz TD Pride Silver Round to LGBTQ+ causes.

The firm’s efforts have yielded significant impact: women make up nearly one-third of TD Securities' FX business globally, and Black and Indigenous people of colour individuals represent 40% of its North American FX team and hold 21% of senior leader roles in those countries.

Greg Debienne is global head of foreign exchange.