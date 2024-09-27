Europe’s best FX exchange: Eurex
Europe’s best FX exchange: Eurex

September 27, 2024

Deutsche Börse Group’s Eurex is the European hub of the global derivatives market, offering a combination of listed FX alongside a deepening connection to over-the-counter (OTC) FX markets. Eurex’s FX infrastructure is designed to allow market participants to adapt to regulatory mandates, minimizing the cost of trading while allowing clients to more effectively transition between listed and OTC formats.

In addition, interoperability between Eurex and the multi-dealer OTC FX and spot platform 360T – also part of Deutsche Börse Group – has continued to grow, with the collaboration between the two platforms enabling access to listed and OTC liquidity with flexible execution options, streamlined workflows and new cost efficiencies. Members can trade in the central limit order book (CLOB), through off-screen blocks and use more recent innovations such as Exchange for Physicals.

In partnership with 360T, Eurex is creating a model where buyside firms can put out a request-for-quote (RFQ) with banks in the OTC market and then execute the trade as a future that faces a clearing house and reduces capital costs.

