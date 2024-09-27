The world’s best multi-dealer platform: Bloomberg FXGO
Euromoney FX Awards

The world's best multi-dealer platform: Bloomberg FXGO

September 27, 2024

Asset managers are becoming increasingly sophisticated and requiring advanced tools across the trade lifecycle and, during the last year, Bloomberg’s FXGO has evolved in line with the needs of the FX industry.

FXGO has introduced support for fixing orders in FX swaps, bulk routing of orders, and risk management tools for liquidity providers. A new control ensures only permitted instruments are executed for specific bank/account combinations. These enhancements boosted fixing order volume by 41% in five months.

In addition, FXGO launched BMatch in Kenya and introduced non-deliverable forwards streaming for emerging market currencies to enhance trading efficiency.

Another area that differentiates FXGO from its competitors is its level of customer service. Clients receive free technical support from the global integrations team during onboarding, assisting with connecting their order management systems (OMS)/trade management systems (TMS) to FXGO for seamless straight-through processing (STP), reducing errors and saving time and money.

Tod van Name

During the review period, Bloomberg FXGO launched numerous new programs aimed at enhancing its platform.

