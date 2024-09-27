The world’s best FX pricing solution: Tradepoint Systems

During the review period, Tradepoint Systems significantly enhanced its pricing and price construction capabilities, leading to substantial benefits for clients and the business. Its flagship product, Lightning FX, features a full suite of pricing and trading strategies, coupled with user interfaces designed to cater to the varied needs of e-FX administrators, voice traders, salespersons and end clients.

A key development was the creation of sophisticated client pricing models that integrate sweepable and full amount feeds, resulting in more accurate and competitive pricing. This improvement has boosted client satisfaction and trading outcomes.

Noor Mohammed

In addition, the firm’s newly launched advanced smart order router plays a vital role, dynamically evaluating factors like market data age and historical fill rates to help clients determine optimal liquidity sources for order execution. This has led to higher fill rates, reduced slippage and improved execution quality, enhancing client trading performance and efficiency.

Tradepoint also introduced new algorithms for price construction, considering market conditions and client-specific factors to offer tailored pricing strategies, giving clients a competitive edge.