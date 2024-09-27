The world’s best FX post-trade solution: OSTTRA

Post-trade infrastructure provider OSTTRA had a remarkable year. Its recent efforts to improve integration, control and efficiency have had a tangible impact on its clients and wider market.

OSTTRA processes over 80 million bilateral FX trades a month while its Traiana range is a leading product in the tri-party space, used by leading prime brokers and across more than 100 venues. Its network connects over 2,000 firms, making it one of the largest post-trade networks in the FX market.

A key focus of the firm has been on merging its internal systems. It achieved progress by consolidating its FX prime brokerage platform, streamlining multiple systems into one unified platform. Its new and consolidated platform, powered by a range of connectivity features, achieved enhanced client control and improved service monitoring, while boosting the resilience of its services.

Joanna Davies

Additionally OSTTRA relaunched its cashflow affirmation product, combining two autonomous products into a more robust platform.