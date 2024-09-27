The world’s best FX clearing and settlement solution: LCH ForexClear (NDF Matching)

Over the last year, LCH ForexClear has launched initiatives aimed at safeguarding clearing members’ interests and supporting general market and financial stability through its operations.

This has included LCH ForexClear supporting the November 2023 launch of LSEG’s NDF Matching, backed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. This platform was the first to incorporate participants' pre-trade intent to clear non-deliverable forward (NDF) trades, combining liquidity, execution, operational and capital benefits. Additionally, in March 2024, NDF Matching on a regulated swap execution facility went live, following the registered market operator venue that was launched in November 2023. These initiatives have further expanded access to the platform’s integrated clearing and full liquidity benefits for participants.

Andrew Batchelor

Furthermore, during the review period, LCH ForexClear expanded its service by onboarding 24 new clients, reaching a total of 84 clients and 41 member entities. It added United Overseas Bank (UOB) and BBVA as direct clearing members, with UOB being the first southeast Asian bank to join.